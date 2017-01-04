Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 16:46 CET

AFCON 2017: WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan makes Togo's 23-man squad

West African Football Academy forward Komlan Agbegniadan will be heading to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being named in Togo's 23 man squad.

French trainer Claude Le Roy announced his final squad for the tournament on Wednesday afternoon which includes experienced quartet Emmanuel Adebayor, Alaixys Romao, Serge Akakpo and Kossi Agassa.

Togo are in Group C along with defending champions Ivory Coast, Morocco and DR Congo.

They open their AFCON 2017 campaign against the Ivorians on 16 January.

The former AS Togo Port attacker netted eight times for the Academy side in the Ghana Premier League 2015/2016.

Goalkeepers : Kossi Agassa (sans club), Tchagouni (FC Marmande, France), CÃ©dric Mensah (Le Mans, France)

Defenders : Serge Akakpo (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Sadate Ouro-Akoriko (Al Khaleej, Saudi Arabia), Djene Dakonam (Saint-Trond, Belgium), Gafar Mamah (Dacia, Moldova), MaklibÃ¨ Kouloun (Dyto), Hakim Ouro-Sama (AS Togo Port), Vincent Bossou (Young Africans,Tanzania)

Midfielders : Alaixys Romao (Olympiacos, Greece), Matthieu Dossevi (Standard LiÃ¨ge, Belgium), Floyd AyitÃ© (Fulham, England), HenritsÃ¨ Eninful (Doxa, Cyprus), Lalawele Atakora (Helsingborgs, Swedem), Prince Segbefia (Goztepe, Turkey), Ihlas Bebou (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Franco Atchou (Dyto, Togo), Serge Gakpe (Genoa, Italy)

Attackers : Emmanuel Adebayor (unattached), Fo Doh Laba (Berkane, Morocco), Komlan Agbeniadan (WAFA, Ghana), Razak Boukari (Chateauroux, France)

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

We Cant Control the Wind, We Can Adjust Our Sails, Life's Challenges Are Not Mearnt To Break Us, But To Mend Us Towards God.
By: Sly, Jackson MS
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img