AFCON 2017: WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan makes Togo's 23-man squad

West African Football Academy forward Komlan Agbegniadan will be heading to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after being named in Togo's 23 man squad.

French trainer Claude Le Roy announced his final squad for the tournament on Wednesday afternoon which includes experienced quartet Emmanuel Adebayor, Alaixys Romao, Serge Akakpo and Kossi Agassa.

Togo are in Group C along with defending champions Ivory Coast, Morocco and DR Congo.

They open their AFCON 2017 campaign against the Ivorians on 16 January.

The former AS Togo Port attacker netted eight times for the Academy side in the Ghana Premier League 2015/2016.

Goalkeepers : Kossi Agassa (sans club), Tchagouni (FC Marmande, France), CÃ©dric Mensah (Le Mans, France)

Defenders : Serge Akakpo (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Sadate Ouro-Akoriko (Al Khaleej, Saudi Arabia), Djene Dakonam (Saint-Trond, Belgium), Gafar Mamah (Dacia, Moldova), MaklibÃ¨ Kouloun (Dyto), Hakim Ouro-Sama (AS Togo Port), Vincent Bossou (Young Africans,Tanzania)

Midfielders : Alaixys Romao (Olympiacos, Greece), Matthieu Dossevi (Standard LiÃ¨ge, Belgium), Floyd AyitÃ© (Fulham, England), HenritsÃ¨ Eninful (Doxa, Cyprus), Lalawele Atakora (Helsingborgs, Swedem), Prince Segbefia (Goztepe, Turkey), Ihlas Bebou (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Franco Atchou (Dyto, Togo), Serge Gakpe (Genoa, Italy)

Attackers : Emmanuel Adebayor (unattached), Fo Doh Laba (Berkane, Morocco), Komlan Agbeniadan (WAFA, Ghana), Razak Boukari (Chateauroux, France)

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com