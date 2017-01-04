Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 16:46 CET

Former Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias maintain he is good enough for the Black Stars

Former Bechem United head coach Manuel Zacharias who has been linked to the vacant Hearts of Oak job says he is capable of managing the Black Stars team.

There is a general feeling that the Black Stars job will be vacant after the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

'I have always tried to be the head coach of the Black Stars,' he told Adehyee  FM

'The mentality and comportment of the players have to change. The system too has to change and I think I can do that.'

'I also want to send some players with good talents in Ghana to Europe, and I believe they can play in Europe once they play for the Black Stars. '

'I feel I can nurture the talents here through the Black Stars to play in Europe. '

