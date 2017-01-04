Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 14:00 CET

CONFIRMED: Hearts goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu seals Enugu Rangers

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu has joined Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers International FC on a two year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Asante Kotoko shot stopper failed to claim the number spot of the Phobians in his three years spell.

He was released after the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season.

The lanky goalie represented Ghana at the African Youth Championship in Senegal in 2015 and the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015.

He joins Ghanaian compatriot Nana Bonsu at the Nigerian outfit.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Once a dictator, always a dictator
By: Adwoa Ayamba.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img