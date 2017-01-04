Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 4 January 2017 14:00 CET

AFCON 2017: England based Ghanaian players to miss five games for their various club

The Ghanaian players in England could miss as high as five matches for their various clubs as they take part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Leicester City will miss Daniel Amartey who is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars for crucial games.

Amartey received special dispensation from their federations to feature in the 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough - and will likely miss at least six games over the next month.

However, Jeff Schlupp will be available for City, having missed out on Avram Grant's Ghana squad.

West Ham's United record signing perhaps is the biggest loss especially now that his club is struggling for form in the league.

Ayew will miss games against Manchester City (FA Cup), Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Southamptom aand Machester City again.

Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew is in the same loop and will miss games against Spurs, Wolverhampton, Preston North End and Bristol City.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

