Tamale to host 2017 Super Cup between Wa All Stars and Bechem United

The Ghana FA Super Cup between Wa All Stars and Bechem United will be played on 22 January at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The date and venue was confirmed by Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi at Wednesday's at the Extra-ordinary Congress.

The Super Cup is played to usher in a new Ghana Premier League season.

The football competition returned in 2011 after 13 years of hiatus.

Medeama SC are the current holders of the coveted trophy after beating Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 last year.

