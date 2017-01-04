Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Two-day Ghana FA Gala competition set for January 28 start in Kumasi

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the Gala competition for the 28 January.

The knockout competition will be played over two days at the Baba Yara Stadium.

It will involve all 16 Ghana Premier League clubs with 20 minutes each half.

This will welcome the new Ghana Premier League season which is set to kick off on 04 February, 2017.

The last Gala competition was held in 2001 with Asante Kotoko being the winners.

