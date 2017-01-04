Afcon opponent watch: Uganda defender Timothy Awany determined to make final squad

KCCA defensive pillar Timothy Awany is determined to show he remains an important player for the Uganda Cranes as it prepares for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The steely defender is now brimming with confidence after going through the initial sieve and is keen to show what he can do if given the chance.

However he is worried about the last cut that will see 26-man squad prone to 23 before the team heads out to Dubai for friendly games.

'I will be fully happy after overcoming one last hurdle. I'm just praying and working hard so that I make in the final 23-man squad,' said the versatile defender who can ably thrive in defensive midfield.

After beating Swedish-based defender Ronald Mukiibi to a slot in the 26-man squad, Awany is likely to offer back up to Micho's first choice central defensive.

