Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 4 January 2017 14:00 CET

Cote d’Ivoire Gets AFCON Boost

By Daily Guide

Defending champions Ivory Coast have been given extra financial support for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Ivorian government has approved a near €6 million euros (£5.1m) budget for the team’s campaign in Gabon.

It is an increase of €600,000 euros (£507,000) from the last finals in Equatorial Guinea two years ago.

Ivory Coast kick off their tournament against Togo on 16 January, before facing DR Congo and Morocco in the group stage.

The two-time champions opened a training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday where they will face Sweden in a friendly on 8 January and will complete their warm-up with a game against Uganda, another Nations Cup-bound side, three days later.

The Confederation of African Football has revealed that the winner of this year’s Nations Cup will collect $4m (£3.26m) in prize money, which is a 64% increase from a previous $1.5m (£1.2m).

Kicking off on 14 January, the tournament ends with the final on 5 February

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

Her beauty and altitude is like an Angels but owns the heart of Lucifer
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img