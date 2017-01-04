Black Stars pleads with incoming government to restore $10,000 winning bonus

Spokeperson of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, Mustapha Hamid has revealed the Black Stars have appealed to the incoming government to restore their $10,000 winning bonus ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The players made the appeal when the incoming government led by Mustapha Hamid and Isaac Asiamah who is tipped to be named Youth and Sports Minister met with the Black Stars at the Alisa Hotel last Sunday.

The delegation sent by President-elect assured the Black Stars of incoming government’s support but one issue raised by the players at the meeting was the bonus structure.

According to Hamid the players want bonus restored to $10,000 after outgoing Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye reduced it to $8,000.

“The only thing that came up in our meeting with the players was the winning bonuses.” Mustapha told Asempa FM.

“The players told us the winning bonus has been $10,000 for the past eight years and according to them the Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye slashed the winning bonus from $10,000 to $8,000 so they appealed to the NPP government to restore the $10,000 winning bonus back.

“Hon. Isaac Asiamah assured them that he will inform the transitional team if they should restore the $10,000 winning bonus but I can’t confirm that it has been accepted.

“The players appealed to us because they think it is not fair to slash their winning bonus but we also told them that they should go all out and play the tournament because Ghanaians love them and they want to see them playing for the country and we know the players also have the nation at heart.” He added.

The team is currently in Dubai preparing for Africa Cup of Nations.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports