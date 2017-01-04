Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 4 January 2017 12:29 CET

Fatau Dauda to replace injured Adam Kwarasey in Black Stars AFCON squad

By CitiFMonline

Experienced Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up to replace injured Adam Kwarasey who has withdrawn from Ghana's squad due to injury.

Dauda was a member of the team which trained at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park last week but was put on standby after signs that Norway based Adam Kwarasey could be available for the tournament.

But luck seems to have smiled on Dauda as Kwarasey will require three more weeks to recover fully thus his exclusion from the team.

The former AshGold goalkeeper will now be participating in his fourth AFCON competition having played in 2008, 2013, 2015 and now 2017.


By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

Justice is not assurance that one wins,but an assurance that the rules will be applied fairly
By: Jahn-Manuel Ezenwa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img