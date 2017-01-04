Italian second tier side Cosenza interested in Ghanaian prodigy Samuel Appiah

Fast-rising Ghanaian youngster Samuel Appiah has been linked with a move to Cosenza.

The player is originally owned by Juventus but has had spells with Modena.

There are reports in Italy that his next stop will be Cosenza. At 20, Appiah is seen as one of the rising footballers in the Juventus Youth team.

