Sports News | 4 January 2017 12:29 CET

Italian second tier side Cosenza interested in Ghanaian prodigy Samuel Appiah

Fast-rising Ghanaian youngster Samuel Appiah has been linked with a move to Cosenza.

The player is originally owned by Juventus but has had spells with Modena.

There are reports in Italy that his next stop will be Cosenza. At 20, Appiah is seen as one of the rising footballers in the Juventus Youth team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

What is the value and essence of electoral victory, if it is achieved with violence?
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

