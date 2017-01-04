Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Breaking News: Injury forces goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey out of Ghana’s Afcon team

Norway based Ghana goalie Adam Kwarasey will not be on the plane to Gabon after being forced out due to an injury he picked up at club level.

The goalkeeper was named in Avram Grant's provisional squad to begin preparations for the AFCON in Dubai but he has informed the technical handlers of the team that he will not be able to make it.

Experienced Fatau Dauda has been called to fly to Dubai to join Razak Brimah and Richard Ofori who are the two goalkeepers in camp.

Dauda will now be playing in his fourth Africa Cup of Nations competition having played in 2008, 2013, 2015 and now 2017.

By Rahman Osman 
