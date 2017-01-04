GFA confirms kick-off date for 2016/2017 Football Season

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the calendar for the 2016/2017 Football Season at its Extra-Ordinary Congress in Accra.

Delivering his opening address at the Congress, GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, revealed that the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League 2016/2017 will kick off on February 4, 2017, while the GN Bank Division One League will kick off on February 3, 2017.

He also revealed that the season will be preceded by the traditional season-opening Super Cup, and the re-introduced Gala Competition, which is making a return after a sixteen-year hiatus.

The Super Cup between Premier League Champions, Wa All Stars and FA Cup winners, Bechem United, will be played on the 22nd January 2017 in Tamale.

The Gala, which will be played among Premier League clubs will be played in Kumasi on January 28 and 29 in Kumasi.

The GFA President revealed that hosting of the Gala will be rotated in subsequent editions to allow fans in other regions to also have the chance of seeing newly signed players by Premier League clubs.