AFCON 2017: Black Stars to hold second training session today

The Black Stars will train for the second time at their camping base in Al Ain on Wednesday night as they fine tune preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Avram Grant is expected to have an increase squad size with the England-based expected to report today.

Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Andy Yiadom, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey will give a full house.

Nineteen (19) players were reported to have trained on Tuesday night at the Al Ain training centre on the first day.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com