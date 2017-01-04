Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 11:05 CET

Magic healer Marijana Kovacevic joins Ghana AFCON medical staff in Al Ain

Renowned horse placenta healer Marijana Kovacevic has joined Ghana's pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations camping base in Al Ain, UAE.

The Belgrade housewife,  who has been hired Al Ain Football Club, has volunteered to assist the Black Stars medical team.

Her horse placenta treatment heals injured players quicker than stipulated time.

The Ghana Football Association first engaged Kavacevic during the 2010 World Cup under the recommendations of then-coach Milovan Rajevac.

She was with the team at the 2012 and 2015 Nations Cup finals and also at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"AVOIDING OVERINDULGENCE IN FOOD IS ONE IMPOTANT WAY TO SHUN A SPIRITUALLY DAMAGING LIFE STYLE".
By: OMANE EDWARD,GERMAN
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img