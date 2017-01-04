AFCON 2017: England based Ghana players to begin training with the Black Stars today

The England based Ghana players will begin training with the entire team today after being excused from the non residential camping in Accra.

Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Championship playing Andy Yiadom as well as Jordan Ayew will all be training in Dubai today.

West Ham United's record Andre Ayew who has struggled for form will also be hoping that his stay will the national team brings the best in him.

