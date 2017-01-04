Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 11:05 CET

AFCON 2017: England based Ghana players to begin training with the Black Stars today

The England based Ghana players will begin training with the entire team today after being excused from the non residential camping in Accra.

Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Championship playing Andy Yiadom as well as Jordan Ayew will all be training in Dubai today.

West Ham United's record Andre Ayew who has struggled for form will also be hoping that his stay will the national team brings the best in him.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

“Not to dream, is not to live”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img