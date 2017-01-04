Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 11:05 CET

AFCON 2017: England-based players to join Black Stars in camp

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana's England-based stars will join their colleagues in Al Ain today as they intensify their preparations ahead of this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, West Ham's Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew, Newcastle's Christian Atsu and Barnsley's Andy Yiadom are the players expected to join their colleagues.

Their arrival will hand coach Avram Grant a full house to train with before naming his final 23-man squad for the tournament.

19 players trained on day one in their UAE based training camp.

Ghana have lined up two friendly matches with yet-to-be confirmed opponents on the 07 and 10 of January.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu



