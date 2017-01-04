2016 Glo-CAF Awards: RMD And Fawaz Confirmed MCs 2016 Glo-CAF Awards: RMD And Fawaz Confirmed MCs
Sports journalist, premium present host and presenter of Sports activities 360 on Vox Africa, Mimi Fawaz and Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) have been confirmed because the official comperes of the 2016 Glo-Caf Awards.
A graduate of Metropolis College of London, Mimi who’s half-Nigerian (her mom is from Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria) and half-Lebanese, has labored for CNN, ESPN and ITV Tv networks.
Described because the ‘driving pressure behind UK’s first unique African soccer present’, Mimi has efficiently carved a distinct segment for herself in a area dominated by males. Mimi is delighted by the chance prolonged to her to host the present and has promised Africa and the remainder of the world a spectacular supply.
Mofe-Damijo
Popularly generally known as RMD, Richard Mofe-Damijo was born July 6, 1961. He’s a Nigerian actor and politician. He was the Commissioner for Tradition and Tourism in Delta State, Nigeria between 2009 and 2015 . Mofe-Damijo who was born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, attended Midwest School, Warri and Anglican Grammar Faculty and was a member of the Drama Membership. He enrolled into the College of Benin the place he studied Theatre Arts.
A lawyer, politician and journalist, RMD has featured in a number of top-notch soaps and movies comparable to Ripples, Out of Bounds, Three Clever Males, Oloibiri and Hush. A a number of award winner, RMD in 2005, gained the Greatest Actor in a Main Position on the maiden version of the African Film Academy Awards.
He’s the face of Globacom’s highly effective tv commercials which celebrated the corporate’s ground-breaking launch of Nigeria’s first nationwide cellular 4G LTE community.
According to the Nigerian Vanguard Newspaper, Mimi Fawaz and Richard Mofe-Damijo will complement the glamorous occasion referred to as the Oscars of African soccer and scheduled for the night time on fifth January, 2017 on the Worldwide Convention Centre, Abuja.