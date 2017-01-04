Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 09:53 CET

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey was second player to report at Black Stars camp in Al Ain

Midfielder Thomas Partey trained with the Black Star at their Al Ain base on Tuesday afternoon as they opened camping for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atletico Madrid player missed the team's non-residential training in Accra last week.

He was the second to report at the team's base on Monday before the contingent flew in from Ghana.

Partey is one of the high-profile players expected to make the 23-man sqaud to the tournament.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

He deserves Paradise who makes his companions laugh.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img