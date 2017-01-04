AFCON 2017: 19 players trained with Black Stars on Tuesday night at UAE base

The Black Stars started training at the Al Ain base on Tuesday afternoon with 19 players.

Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey and midfielder Thomas Partey joined the squad that flew out from Accra on Monday.

Avram Grant supervised the training session ahead of naming his final 23-man squad before Wednesday midnight.

The team intensified their preparations after being put through the paces by physical trainer Jamie Lawrence.

Ghana have lined up two friendly matches with yet-to-be confirmed opponents on the 07 and 10 of January.

