4 January 2017

Afcon Opponent Watch: Five thousand fans to be allowed for Tunisia-Uganda friendly

Five thousand (5000) have be given the green light to watch the pre-Afcon friendly encounter between Tunisia and Uganda at the Olympic Stadium.

The game which kicks off this afternoon will see the Cranes playing their first friebndly ahead of the tournament.

Reports are that more than five thousand fans could troop to the stadium to watch the game but officials want to moderate the number.

Uganda will play Slovakia in Abu Dhabi four days later before taking on the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the final friendly.

Uganda are in the same group with Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

