Sports News | 4 January 2017 08:47 CET

Afcon Opponent Watch: Egypt deputy coach Nabih says Bassam Morsi was dropped for tactical reasons

Assistant coach of the Pharaohs of Egypt has explained that dropping Zamalek star Bassam Morsi from their Afcon squad list is for tactical reasons.

Many reports in Egypt have said that the 25-year old was dropped for disciplinary reasons after allegedly showing his frustration at being subbed in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Ghana in November.

But Nabih says it is far from that.
"Morsi's exclusion was only for technical reasons; it was not a punishment. We chose players who will fulfill our tactical needs. This doesn't mean that Morsi won't be with us again in the future,' Nabih explained to a Tunisia-based radio station.

The Pharaohs are seriously preparing for the Afcon which they last won in 2010 in Angola.

The record seven-time African champions Egypt will take on Ghana, Mali and Uganda in Group D of the Nations Cup, which will be played in Gabon from 14 January to 5 February.

