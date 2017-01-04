Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 08:47 CET

2017 AFCON: Tunisia game is a selection match – Micho

Head coach of the Uganda national team Milutin Micho Sredejovic says his side's friendly against the Cartage Eagles of Tunisia is a 'selection match' for his players.

The Serbian named a provisional squad of 26 players for the game and but will have to trim it to the final 23 and submit the list to CAF.

Micho says he will use the Tunisia game to reduce the number to 23.

'The match against Tunisia is purely a selection match where I will field a team to help us assess who should make it into the final 23 man squad,'FUFA.

The players are ready for Wednesday's match when he looked at the way they reacted to the last training.

'I express my sincere satisfaction with the standard of their training and am optimistic my players will deliver during the match,' he added.

 'The boys have shown determination to do well in this continental assignment and I want to call on Ugandans to rally behind the Cranes as this game is one of them. And the journey starts  tomorrow ' he added.

Uganda are in the same group with Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

