Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 08:47 CET

Avram Grant blasts Ghana sports journalists; describes them as ‘Sunday Professors’

Ghana coach Avram Grant has taken a swipe against Ghana sports journalists describing them as 'Sunday Professors'

Grant jibed the media when announcing his 26-man squad for the 2017 Afcon set to kick off in Gabon next month.

The former Chelsea Boss said, 'Everybody has an opinion about the coaches' selection. I call them Sunday Professors because they talk a lot before matches and that's all.'

The Black Stars departed Ghana on Monday to pitch an 11-day camp in the Dubai before moving to Gabon on January 13.

Avram Grant, however, has less only today to prune down his squad from 26-23 to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

WHEN YOU THINK,THINK OF WHAT YOU THINKING
By: BETTY-BEV AGYEI-H.HA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img