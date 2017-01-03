Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 23:47 CET

Harrison Afful welcomes Jonathan "The Rock" Mensah to Columbus Crew

Harrison Afful is excited to have international teammate Jonathan Mensah join him at MLS side Columbus Crew.

Mensah joined the Blood & Gold from Russian outfit Anzhi Mackhachkala as a Designated Player on Tuesday.

He made 19 appearances including 16 starts for Anzhi , providing one assist.

He increases the stock of Ghanaian players in the Major League Soccer for the upcoming season.

Afful posted on Twitter: ''Welcome to the @ColumbusCrewSC family @Jomens25 #therock.''

Welcome to the @ColumbusCrewSC family @Jomens25 👊🏿😀 #therock pic.twitter.com/cR5V0hWDqZ

— King Harrison (@thekingharrison) January 3, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

He is mobbed like a President but celebrated like a King
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img