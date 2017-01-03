Harrison Afful is excited to have international teammate Jonathan Mensah join him at MLS side Columbus Crew.

Mensah joined the Blood & Gold from Russian outfit Anzhi Mackhachkala as a Designated Player on Tuesday.

He made 19 appearances including 16 starts for Anzhi , providing one assist.

He increases the stock of Ghanaian players in the Major League Soccer for the upcoming season.

Afful posted on Twitter: ''Welcome to the @ColumbusCrewSC family @Jomens25 #therock.''

Welcome to the @ColumbusCrewSC family @Jomens25 👊🏿😀 #therock pic.twitter.com/cR5V0hWDqZ

— King Harrison (@thekingharrison) January 3, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com