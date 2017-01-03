Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 19:32 CET

Columbus Crew coach Gregg Berhalter hails Jonathan Mensah's physical presence

Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter has extolled the physical qualities of new signing Jonathan Mensah.

The Major League Soccer side on Tuesday announced the Ghana international defender would join them from Anzhi Makhachkala as a Designated Player.

Terms and details of the player's contract have not been disclosed.

Berhalter has no doubts will make a huge impact in the MLS when he joins his new teammates

''We are pleased to announce the signing of central defender Jonathan Mensah as a Designated Player,' said Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

''Jonathan is a physically dominant central defender who at a young age has already proven himself on the world's biggest stage. We look forward to him making an immediate impact in Columbus.''

Mensah is a two-time FIFA World Cup veteran who has earned 51 international caps.

