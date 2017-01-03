Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
3 January 2017

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi claims hotels in Dubai are less expensive to the ones in Equatorial Guinea

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi claims hotels in Dubai will come at a cheaper cost compared to those in Equatorial Guinea.

The President of the Ghana Football Association was explaining matters regarding the choice of the team camping in Dubai ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Dubai.

There are some people with the view of having the team camp in Equatorial Guinea ahead of the tournament to be staged in Gabon.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
