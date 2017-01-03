AFCON 2017: Fatau Dauda backs Black Stars for title despite snub

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has thrown his weight behind Black Stars team to win 2017 Africa Cup of Nations despite his exclusion from the squad named.

The Enyimba star failed to make Coach Avram Grant's 26-man provisional squad for camping tour of United Arab Emirates.

Grant however preferred first choice Razak Brimah, Adam Kwarasey and Richard Ofori. But Dauda is not bothered and has urged the team onto victory.

'Am not disappointed, every goalkeeper in the team deserves to be there, we are all good goalkeeper, I wish the team well and hope they bring back the title,' he said.

'We missed the trophy two years ago, so I hope they win it this time around.'

