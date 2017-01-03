Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 17:24 CET

My development as a footballer is going according to plan-Samuel Tetteh

Ghana and Liefring winger Samuel Tetteh says his development as a footballer is going according to plan and he is looking forward to blossoming this year.

''My move from WAFA has really helped my career and everything around me,' Tetteh said

'The standard in Europe is higher than that of Ghana. The standard in Ghana is a bit low. The pitches and the tempo of the game and everything really differs', he said comparing native football to that of his new home, Europe.

Tetteh has been named in Ghana's 26 man provisional squad for 2017 African Cup of Nations scheduled January 14. He was part of the players that trained at the St. Thomas Acquinas School Park.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

He who has begun a good work will bring to a successful end
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img