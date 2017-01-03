EXCLUSIVE : Medeama recall Kwesi Donsu from Al-Wahda due to negotiation breakdown

Medeama have recalled midfielder Kwesi Donsu from Al-Wahda following a breakdown in negotiation with the Saudi Arabian side, GHANAsoccernet. com can exclusively report.

Donsu passed his medical after arriving in the country last week.

But the Ghanaian club pulled the plugs after negotiations broke down between the two parties.

The hugely talented enforcer has returned home to explore the several multiple options available to him, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Donsu has never been short of offers as several European clubs have enquired about his availability.

He is expected to firm up a new deal in the coming days.

The former Berekum Arsenal midfielder is one of the highly rated players in Ghana having excelled heavily with the Yellow and Mauves over the past two seasons.

He was second joint top scorer last season with 15 goals, 10 through set -pieces.

