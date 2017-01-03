Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Cup of Nations | 3 January 2017 17:24 CET

Ex-Black Stars player Willie Klutse calls for better preparation for Afcon

Former Ghana player Willie Klutse has called on the management committee and technical team of the Black Stars to prepare very well if only winning the Afcon trophy is a priority.

According to him, word of mouth alone will not be enough to win the trophy as each team at the tournament will be approaching the event with positive preparations.

He added that the trophy has eluded Ghana for a long time and that proper preparations must be put in place to win the trophy.

"Every team at the tournament qualified because they want to win. But the kind of preparations the countries put in will determine who rules the continent for the next two years.

"Many teams have started preparations and some have even played friendly matches to test their strengths and weaknesses but we are not.

" We can't win the trophy with such an approach. We need to prepare very well," he told Happy FM.

Comments:
