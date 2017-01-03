Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 17:24 CET

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye starts training with loan club Atlas FC in Mexico

Former Inter Allies star Clifford Aboagye has started training with Mexican club Atlas FC few weeks after completing his loan switch from Granada in Spain.

The player held his first training session with the Club on Monday after returning to club from Ghana, where he spent time with family and friends during Christmas holidays.

Aboagye impressed in training and could be set for debut appearance this weekend.

The ex-Inter Allies opted to sign for Atlas FC on loan and will be available for a permanent deal should he impress managers.

