Willie Klutse calls for total overhauling in Black Stars after Afcon

Former Black Stars player and technical director of Inter Allies FC Willie Klutse has strongly hinted that there should be total overhauling in the Black Stars if they fail to win the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

In an interview in Happy FM, the former Black Sars player strongly argued that since the team is struggling to win the Afcon title after 30 years, the entire playing and technical team must be revamped if they returned yo Ghana without the coveted trophy.

"I suggested strongly that there should be total overhauling in the team from the technical direction to the playing body.

" For us to go over 30 years chasing the trophy without any success, we have to do that and re-strategise to win the trophy,' he said.

Ghana coach Avram Grant named a 26-man squad for camping in Dubai for the tournament which starts next week and Willie Klutse thinks this is the time.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com