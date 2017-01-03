Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 13:19 CET

Bologna to swap Godfred Donsah for Torino's Maxi Lopez- report

Torino are looking to swap midfielder Maxi Lopez with Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Tuttosport claim head Sinisa Mihajlovic want to make the Ghana youth international his first signing during the winter transfer window.

Both clubs are eager to strike a deal as Torino want to strengthen their midfield and Bologna need a right winger.

Donsah, 20, has been on the fringes this season after battling injuries early on in the season.

He managed three Serie A appearances before the winter break.

