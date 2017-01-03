Avram Grant remains optimistic of winning Afcon for Ghana

Ghana coach Avram Grant was tasked to go and do well at the 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea and win the trophy in 2017 when he was unveiled in 2014 as Ghana coach.

The former Chelsea boss really did well in 2015 missing the trophy by inches as he lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the final game.

Fast forward, 2017 is here and Grant is expected to win the trophy for Ghana after 33 years failed attempts.

But the Israeli trainer says he is not under any pressure to win the trophy despite being optimistic that Ghana can win the trophy.

"We have a target and the target is to win the trophy. There is no pressure from anywhere to win.

"We only need to prepare well to be able to lift the trophy. We need concentration and a positive sense of purpose and unity to win the trophy. But there is no pressure from anywhere," Grant told the media after announcing the Black Stars' 26-man squad.

Ghana left for Dubai on Monday to commence residential preparations for the tournament which starts on the 14th of this month.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

