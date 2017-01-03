TT Brothers Show SOS Love

President of Prampram Uncle T United FC and the Chief Executive Officer of TT Brothers, Isaac Tetteh, on New Year's Day spent quality time with children and staff of the Tema SOS.

The annual party, instituted 13 years ago, has become a permanent feature on the school's calendar. It also saw the usual food donation conducted by Mrs Eunice Tetteh to the home.

The items included bags of rice and sugar, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of Uncle T Malt and other products of TT Brothers worth thousands of cedis.

“It was my late mum who started this brilliant initiative, I supported her, my partners in South Africa bought into the vision and we have been doing this over a decade. We have decided to put smile on the faces of these innocent kids every year to make their New Year's Day celebration a worthwhile. It has not been easy but we have resolved to do it every year to make these children happy,” the Uncle T United boss told the press.

The mother of Tema SOS, Comfort Soghlo, thanked TT Brothers for the gesture.

The buffet party was interspersed with an interesting dancing competition by the children and was emceed by songstress Akosua Agyapong.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

