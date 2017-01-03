Money Does Not Motivate Me …Says Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he is not motivated by money after the Portugal captain was linked with turning down a lucrative offer to play in China.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has said that an unnamed Chinese club was willing to pay Madrid a transfer fee of €300 million and give the 31-year-old an annual wage of more than €100m, but the offer was rejected as it was “impossible” for his client to accept.

Asked about being the world’s best-paid footballer in an interview on Egyptian TV channel On TV , the recently crowned 2016 Ballon d’Or winner said, “In my job, I try to be the best, and I work for that.

“So this is important for me, to be the No. 1, the most valued player. But this is not my motivation. My motivation is to play football, to be the best, and this is what I try to do. I’m looking to money only as a means to become comfortable and independent after I finish football.”

In November, Ronaldo agreed a new deal which ties him to Madrid until 2021 when he will be 36, while he also recently signed a “lifetime” endorsement contract with Nike which reportedly could be worth as much as $1 billion.

Asked how he could keep his motivation going at this stage in his career, Ronaldo said he was aiming to maintain the form which has brought him two of the last three Ballon d’Or prizes.

“My target is to maintain, I have a few years more to play football,” he said.

“I sign a great deal with Nike, a great deal with Real Madrid, so I am glad and I am blessed at my age to do two such huge contracts. For me it is unbelievable, I feel very proud for that. And of course it will give me more motivation to continue working hard. My job is to maintain my level and to do what I like to do. I am so happy.”