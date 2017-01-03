Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 13:19 CET

Money Does Not Motivate Me …Says Cristiano Ronaldo

By Daily Guide

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he is not motivated by money after the Portugal captain was linked with turning down a lucrative offer to play in China.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has said that an unnamed Chinese club  was willing to pay Madrid a transfer fee of €300 million  and give the 31-year-old an annual wage of more than €100m, but the offer was rejected as it was “impossible” for his client to accept.

Asked about being the world’s best-paid footballer in an interview  on Egyptian TV channel On TV , the recently crowned 2016 Ballon d’Or winner said, “In my job, I try to be the best, and I work for that.

“So this is important for me, to be the No. 1, the most valued player. But this is not my motivation. My motivation is to play football, to be the best, and this is what I try to do. I’m looking to money only as a means to become comfortable and independent after I finish football.”

In November,  Ronaldo agreed a new deal  which ties him to Madrid until 2021 when he will be 36, while he also recently signed a  “lifetime” endorsement contract with Nike  which  reportedly  could be worth as much as $1 billion.

Asked how he could keep his motivation going at this stage in his career, Ronaldo said he was aiming to maintain the form which has brought him two of the last three Ballon d’Or prizes.

“My target is to maintain, I have a few years more to play football,” he said.

“I sign a great deal with Nike, a great deal with Real Madrid, so I am glad and I am blessed at my age to do two such huge contracts. For me it is unbelievable, I feel very proud for that. And of course it will give me more motivation to continue working hard. My job is to maintain my level and to do what I like to do. I am so happy.”

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Maturity is the decision one makes better in a field he knows nothing about.
By: Odei-Ansong
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img