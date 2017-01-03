Duffuor Lauds Nyantakyi (FOREIGN)

Founder of uniBank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has praised the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, for the international achievements he has chalked since he assumed leadership of the FA.

He said aside the achievement of the late astute football administrator, Ohene Djan, who became a member of FIFA Executive Committee, no other Ghanaian has reached that level, except Nyantakyi.

He said, “You have, indeed, made Ghana proud with your recent elevation to the Executive Committee membership of FIFA.”

The GFA boss added, “I am delighted to inform you that our partnership with uniBank goes beyond sponsorship package but has reached a level where they are now part and parcel of the GFA.”

Nyantakyi disclosed that his outfit was willing to welcome affiliate companies of HODA on board in order to strengthen the bond of business relationship existing between uniBank and the GFA.

Meanwhile, the FA boss has extended invitation to Dr Duffuor to the GFA Awards Night scheduled for tomorrow for his immeasurable assistance to the FA to date.

From The Sports Desk