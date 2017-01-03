Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 13:19 CET

Duffuor Lauds Nyantakyi (FOREIGN)

By Daily Guide
Dr Kwabena Duffuor
Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Founder of uniBank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has praised the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, for the international achievements he has chalked since he assumed leadership of the FA.

He said aside the achievement of the late astute football administrator, Ohene Djan, who became a member of FIFA Executive Committee, no other Ghanaian has reached that level, except Nyantakyi.

He said, “You have, indeed, made Ghana proud with your recent elevation to the Executive Committee membership of FIFA.”

The GFA boss added, “I am delighted to inform you that our partnership with uniBank goes beyond sponsorship package but has reached a level where they are now part and parcel of the GFA.”

Nyantakyi disclosed that his outfit was willing to welcome affiliate companies of HODA on board in order to strengthen the bond of business relationship existing between uniBank and the GFA.

Meanwhile, the FA boss has extended invitation to Dr Duffuor to the GFA Awards Night scheduled for tomorrow for his immeasurable assistance to the FA to date.

From The Sports Desk

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

If we are not serious, one day we will wake up to the sound of us being slaves in our own motherland. Let foreigners know their limits!!
By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img