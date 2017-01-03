Nyantakyi Explains Ghana-Uganda Draw

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has blamed the Ghana-Uganda 0-0 stalemate World Cup qualifier at doorstep of the outgoing Youth and Sports Ministry.

The FA boss was convinced beyond doubt that the team's engagement with the ministry over three hours on the night before the match accounted for the below average performance, hence the nil-nil score line.

He revealed at the FA Secretariat yesterday that the outgoing Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye engaged the playing body without involving the management team to discuss bonuses on two occasions.

To Nyantakyi, the team retarding to their rooms at ungodly hour in the name of addressing its financial issues made them fatigued, hence their uninspiring performance in Tamale.

“The outgoing ministry engaged the playing body without involving us on two occasions. They sat in a meeting well over three hours to discuss their bonuses the night before our Uganda match, and I believe the players were fatigued because the slept very late,” the GFA boss said.

Ghana has just a point on the table, lagging behind leaders, Egypt, with six points and second-placed Mali with four points; making their qualification for a fourth streak World Cup nebulous.

