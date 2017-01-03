Newcastle to replace AFCON bound Christian Atsu with Everton’s Tom Cleverly

Newcastle United who are chasing promotion to the English Premier League are looking to sign out of favour Everton midfielder Tom Cleverly.

Atsu will be joining the Ghana camp today after what has been a very impressive start to life with Newcastle United.

His departure coincides with the teams dip in form as they recently lost to Nottingham forest.

Rafael Benitez is reportedly unhappy with the his departure and will make his move for Tom Cleverly who has been out of favour at Goodison.

