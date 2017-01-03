Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 11:44 CET

Former Ghana youth star Latif Salifu joins Medeama on two-year deal

Former Ghana U-20 striker Latif Salifu has signed a two-year deal with Medeama.

Latif Salifu sealed his move to the Tarkwa based side on Monday after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical examination.

Medeama have brought in talented player and according to reports will sign more following the departure of key duo Malik Akowuah and Kwame Boahene to Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The player had been training with Obuasi Ashantigold but failed to impress the technical handlers of the team in landing himself a contract at the miners.

EVERYTHING HAS ITS BEAUTY BUT NOT EVERYONE SEES IT.
By: CHARLES ZORRO-AMSTER
