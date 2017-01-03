AFCON 2017: Who is in and out of Black Stars squad

Joy Sports discusses the 26 man squad by Avram Grant looking at the notable inclusions and exclusions.

Impressive top scoring ace Raphael Dwamena gets place

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena has been named in ccoach Avram Grant’s provisional squad for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.Dwamena, 22, is the highest scoring Ghanaian in Europe after netting 22 times already in the first half of the Austrian second tier season.However, Grant has finally been convinced of his abilities after watching him train with the team in a non residential camping here in Accra.Dwamena will get the chance to prove his mettle in a series of friendlies when the Stars open a 2-week training camp in the United Arab of Emirates.

Schalke 04 youngster Tekpertey gets shock place in Ghana's squad

Schalke 04 youngster Bernard Tekpertey has been included in Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.Tekpetey made his debut for German giants Schalke 04 on Saturday by playing for their reserves side in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. The former Unistar Soccer Academy player has showed great prospect at the club and his inclusion do not surprise many.Tekpetey will be following in the footsteps of German-Ghanaian attacker Gerald Asamoah who is a cult figure at the club.

Ghana Premier League best player Latif Blessing dropped from Africa Cup of Nations squad

Ghana Premier League best player Latif Blessing has failed to make Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad.Blessing who joined the team to train during their non-residential training failed to impress coach Avram Grant.Many expected him to be in the team but the Isreali trainer think otherwise.Latif got the chance to be in the team following his impressive display for Liberty Professionals in last season's Ghana Premier League where he score 17 goals.

Avram Grant names just one player from Ghana's top - flight league for AFCON

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named just one player from the Ghana Premier League for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori is the only player to have made the 26-man provisional team.Latif Blessing who was the other local player in the team could not make the squad for the training tour.

Chicago Fire ace David Accam dropped from Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad

Major League Soccer based striker David Accam has failed to make Avram Grant's 26-man provisional team for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.Accam despite impressing at Chicago Fire last season where he emerged as the club's top scorer could not make the team.He was part of the team that went through a three-day non residential training here in Accra.Accam misses out after making the squad to the last edition of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana finished as runners up.

Nigerian based goalie Fatau Dauda fails to make Ghana AFCON provisional list

Goalkeeper Fatua Dauda has failed to make Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.Dauda who recently joined Nigerian Premier League side Eyimba could not impress the technical team for a place in the team.The former Ashanti Gold player made a return to the team for the first time since last year September when he was called for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.He was Ghana's number one at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa where Ghana placed fourth.

Avram Grant drops Leicester City ace Schlupp for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Defender Jeffery Schlupp has failed to make Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad.Coach Avram Grant has stunned many with his decision to drop Schlupp who was normally seen as an alternative to Baba Rahman.But it is obvious that Jeffery Schlupp's bench role at Leicester is something the Israeli trainer is unhappy with.Schlupp has struggled for match playing time this season as he has managed just two appearances for the premier league champions.

Ghana's hugely talented Sweden-based youngster Ebenezer Ofori set to thrill Africa Cup of Nations

Talented Sweden-based midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has been included in Ghana's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.Ofori who plays his club football for AIK Football has fully established himself as an important member of their first-team squad, making 81 appearances, and scoring four goals in the process.The 21-year-old was crowned the best midfielder of the league last season when he tallied 27 appearances.He was recently linked with a move to English Premier League side West Ham United.

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom receives second Ghana call up

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom has been included in Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad.This is Yiadom's second call up to the team after earning a place for Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt last month. The right-back caught the attention of Black Stars Coach Avram Grant after his exploit in the English Championship.The player is expected to hand a strong competition to Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful.He has so far made 13 appearances for Barnsley in the English Championship since joining the Club from League two side Barnet.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu