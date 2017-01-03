Hearts rules out coach Aristica Cioaba for job

Contrary to media reports, Hearts of Oak says Aristica Cioaba is not in line to become head coach ahead of the start of the new season.

Cioaba has been reported have held talks with Hearts with the Romanian trainer confident of landing the top job.

Aristica is out of contract after parting company with Aduana Stars following an impressive campaign which saw the Fire club finish second in the league.

But according to communications director Opare Addo, Aristica is out of contention.

“We will resume training this week and we will play one competitive friendly match before the end of the week.” He told Asempa FM.

“The management of the club are also working behind closed doors to appoint a substantive coach by the end of the week but I must say that Cioaba Aristica is not part of our plans.’’’

“The list that we have now, there is no local coach on the list but Cioaba Aristica is not part of the race. They are all foreign coaches but what the media is reporting is absolutely not true.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports