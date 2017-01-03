AFCON 2017: England based Ghana players to join team in Dubai today

Black Stars players based in England will link up with their national team mates in Dubai after being excused from the training sessions in Accra.

West Ham United's Andre Ayew who is the deputy skipper of the team will be in Dubai as well as Andy Yiadom and Daniel Amartey who was again influential for Leicester City.

The Black Stars trained in Accra for three days before departing for their camping in Al Ain where three players will be dropped before the final list is presented to CAF.

Ghana will be seeking to end a 35 year old wait for an AFCON trophy.

