Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 11:44 CET

Swansea City step up chase for Aston Villa’s Jordan Ayew

English Premier League side Swansea City is looking at the possibility of signing Jordan Ayew in the January transfer window.

Ayew has endured a frustrating spell under Steve Bruce this season and is looking for a way out of the club.

A return to France with Marseille has been on the cards but with Swansea City fighting for their lives in the English Premier League, there are talks to sign Jordan Ayew.

Ayew played with Villa in the Premier League last season where he scored seven goals and given the track records of his brother Andre at the Black, Jordan could be a perfect fit.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Never can a Team work effectively without communication
By: Don Cross
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img