Sports News | 3 January 2017 11:44 CET

Ex-Dreams FC goalie Philemon McCarthy wins MVP on debut with Hapoel Afula

Ghana and former Dreams FC goalie Philemon McCarthy won the MVP on his debut for Hapoel Afula in a sign of good things to come.

The 33-year-old made his debut for the club on last night after sealing the deal from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

McCarthy, the former Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, joined his new club on Sunday when the winter transfer window in Israel opened.

He made his debut on Monday night helping them to an impressive 2-0 victory over Ironi Nesher and was even named man-of-the-match.

First Major News in 2017: Philemon MacCarthy makes debut for Hapoel Afula in grand style. Crowned MVP in home win. pic.twitter.com/XYzXorxO6s

— Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) January 2, 2017

