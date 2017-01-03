Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 09:47 CET

AFCON 2017: Portugal based Alhassan Wakaso tips Stars to shine bright in Gabon

Ghana and Rio Ave midfielder Alhassan Wakaso who has been over looked for the Africa Cup of Nations is confident that the Black Stars have what it takes to bring the trophy home.

Alhassan who was a member of the game against Egypt was over looked by Avram Grant for the Cup of Nations coming up in 11 days.

Despite failing to pick up some in-form players Avram Grant has named a blend of experience and youth.

Ghana's all time highest scorer Asamoah Gyan is in the team while AIK's Ebenezer Ofori who has been consistent for the last two years will be hoping for a bright competition.

Alhassan's brother Mubarak Wakaso will have to be huge in Gabon if the stars are to bring home the glittering trophy.

'We have a big team and I am very certain that the team in camp have what it takes to win,' Alhassan said

'We all have to support the team and hope that the conditions are right to excel.'

'There are a lot of conditions that are required to succeed in football and hopefully that is the case with us.'

The Black Stars are in Dubai where they will be spend the next 11 days training.

By Rahman Osman 
Sports News

