Sports News | 3 January 2017 09:47 CET

Kotoko coach Osei lavishes praise on new signing Kwame Boahene

Asante Kotoko caretaker coach Michael Osei has praised new signing Kwame Boahene after his first training with the side. 

The former Medeama SC playmaker joined the team for the first time since completing a three year move a week ago.

"It was very interesting seeing Kwame Boahene train with the team for the first time. We all know that Kwame is a good player and the quality he possesses," Osei said.

"You can realize he was also very excited to train with the team for the first time. He was feeling comfortable at the training as well.

"We were all happy to see him. We welcomed him in the presence of the other players. I wish he can make it and enjoy Asante Kotoko with us."

The2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season is set to start on 04 February, 2017.

By Nuhu Adams

