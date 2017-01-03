Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 3 January 2017 09:06 CET

Ghana goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy joins Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Afula

Ghana goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy has joined Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Afula and already made his debut just 24 hours after sealing the move, GHANAsoccernet can reveal.

The 33-year-old made his debut for the club on last night after sealing the deal from Ghanaian side Dreams FC.

McCarthy, the former Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, joined his new club on Sunday when the winter transfer window in Israel opened.

He made his debut on Monday night helping them to an impressive 2-0 victory over Ironi Nesher and was even named man-of-the-match.

McCarthy has been signed to help the club overcome their relegation worries and will face a tough fight on Friday afternoon when they travel to face Hapoel Jerusalem.

The goalkeeper is seeking to use his time in Israel to revive his chances of returning to the Black Stars as he was part of Ghana's squad at the 2010 World Cup.

Comments:
