Three Kotoko players suffer pay-cut for playing 'Sunday Special'

Three Asante Kotoko players Tuffour Frimpong, Atta Kusi and Osei Agyemang have been victims of pay cut at the end of January for defying club rules to play local area football dubbed 'Sunday Special', the club has reported.

This, according to the club was sanctioned by acting head coach Michael Osei and it is aimed at streamlining discipline in the club.

"The three, Richard Osei Agyeman, Edwin Tuffour and Atta Kusi will forfeit part of their January salaries for their disobedience. Atta Kusi and Edwin Tuffour were given a little respite as they would lose GH100 each but Richard Osei Agyeman will lose half of his salary," the club's statement read.

The club already has a rule that bar players from playing in such matches. However, the trio defied the rule and participated in different matches organised at some Kumasi suburbs during the Christmas break.

Michael Osei got wind of it and phoned the players involved warning them to stay away. The trio promised not to return to those matches but Osei Agyeman didn't honour his promise as he went back to play in a New Year match organised at a suburb near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The team resumed training after the yuletide break on Monday and Michael Osei had a stern warning for the players as he announced the punishment for the trio.

"I heard they were playing community games against the rule banning those matches. I called and warned them personally and they promised they won't do that again".

"I also spoke to Agyeman and warned him but I heard he played one of those games near KNUST yesterday. For his punishment, he will lose half of his January salary. Atta Kusi and Tuffour would also lose GH100 each".

"This is to ensure discipline. The playing surface at where you play these games are not good and you can easily get injured. I keep telling you that you have gone beyond the level of such games' he said warning that, the club wouldn't treat offending players lightly," Osei noted.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a massive setback when their defensive midfielder Jackson Owusu broke his leg in a similar game at Suame in Kumasi with just a week to the start of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

